CMPD officer returns to full duty after shooting, killing armed man outside local Burger King

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who shot and killed an armed man at a north Charlotte Burger King back in March has been placed back on full-duty.

Earlier this year, the District Attorney's Office announced that they would not be seeking charges against CMPD Officer Wende Kerl.

The DA said Officer Kerl believed the suspect, Danquirs Franklin, had a gun in his hands and felt her life was in imminent danger before she fired shots.

In a 162-page investigation, the district attorney outlined the events that took place the morning of March 25, 2019 at the Burger King on 2601 Beatties Ford Road.

More detailed pictures were released showing Franklin inside the restaurant before the shooting occurred. The photos show him jumping on counters, assaulting employees, and pointing a gun.

Officer Kerl's bodycam video was released by a judge in April 2019 showing the officers encounter with Franklin. During the investigation, several employees along with the general manager and customers were interviewed. Franklin's family members were also interviewed.

Earlier this year, CMPD Chief Putney addressed the district attorney's release sending continuous thoughts and prayers to those involved.

Officer Wende Kerl is currently assigned to a non-patrol, investigative assignment out of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

