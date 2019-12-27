CMPD officer shoots, injures person during overnight incident in south Charlotte

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer shot and injured a person during an incident early Friday morning in south Charlotte.

The shooting occurred Friday, Dec. 27 at an apartment complex in the 7900 block of Waterford Tide Loop.

According to police, one person received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.

"Thoughts and prayers for all involved," CMPD tweeted Friday morning.

The SBI is conducting an investigation into this incident. FOX 46 is working to gather more details on this developing story.