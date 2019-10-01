CMPD officers shot at by fleeing teen suspects in Steele Creek

article

Two suspects were arrested after firing gunshots in the direction of a pair of CMPD officers in Steele Creek on Sunday, police are saying.

Jamari Young, 18, and Chris'Tavious Caldwell, 18 are facing multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied property.

Officers responded to calls near 14000 Hatton Cross Drive about a pair of individuals who were using rocks to break windows at a nearby residence.

While investigating police say a woman who was in the residence caught the suspects and starting firing a handgun in the suspects' direction.

As the investigation continued, a suspect began shooting several rounds at CMPD officers, who ducked for cover. A local residence was struck by a bullet and no injuries were reported including the officers.

The police later determined the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute over a designer belt.

This is an ongoing investigation.