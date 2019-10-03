CMPD partners with Quik Trip for ‘Teas and Keys’ to reduce car break-ins, thefts

Car break-ins and auto theft have skyrocketed over the past year in Charlotte.

It’s a real nuisance crime that local law enforcement wants people to be more aware of so they’re not such easy targets, so Charlotte Mecklenburg Police has partnered on a new program called “Teas and Keys.”

Officers would stand outside the store front and give customers coupons for free drinks if they showed their keys and didn’t leave them in the car unlocked.



Quik Trip store manager on Eastway Boulevard Matt Jellison says the program was a big hit with customers who appreciated the awareness and the drink.

“What it did was basically curb any vehicle theft on the property due to people leaving the keys in their car. The officer were here on site and it was really a good presence in the community to have them here.”



The program was a big success for CMPD too as the Eastway Division reported car break-ins and auto theft dropped dramatically.

CMPD has also honored Quik Trip convenience stores recently with its Community Partner Award.