CMPD reminds neighbors to keep guns locked up after record number of stolen firearms seized

CMPD is warning neighbors to keep their guns locked safely in their homes as the trend of illegal guns seized

"So far in 2020, we have recovered 15 percent over last year we've recovered 325 year-to-date," said Major Allan Rutledge with CMPD.

In January alone, 250 illegal firearms were recovered. The most in any month since the department started to track this data.

Between three men recently arrested, nine guns were found. One of the men is a five-time felon. One of the others was arrested 27 times and has seven pending felonies.

CMPD is proud of the work they've accomplished so far, but the department still has some mixed feelings about these weapons getting out on the streets.

"It is equally frustrating when you have officers day in and day out doing what they do best trying to keep the public safe and we continue to have these issues," said Maj. Rutledge.

Right now, the big issue is leaving guns in your vehicles. Nearly 800 guns were stolen from cars last year.

"We don't want to blame victims. However, they are contributing to the problem. We can't leave guns in cars. If you're going to be a gun owner, part of your responsibility of owning that weapon is to secure that weapon," he said.

With no law in place to penalize those who leave their firearms in their cars, Major Rutledge wants to stress the importance of what it means to be a responsible gun owner.

"I don't want to get into the weeds as far as changing the laws to where we prosecute people for leaving their weapons in their car or anything like that. This is a simple solution: People need to take responsibility and secure their weapons."