CMPD requests assistance identifying suspect vehicle possibly connected to 2018 homicide

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are asking for help identifying a vehicle that may be related to a 2018 homicide.

Detectives are looking for information concerning a 1998-1999 black or blue Chevrolet Silverado. The truck has a silver or metallic stripe along both sides, an extended cab with tinted, rear windows, there is no toolbox or railing in the bed and it has a loud exhaust/muffler.

Police say the driver of the car could have some connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Danneul "Dan Dan" McLean.



29-year-old Danneul McLean was shot and killed in Dec. 2018.

McLean was found shot around 4 a.m. in the 1000 block Druid Circle near Statesville Avenue. CMPD told FOX 46 that McLean was found lying in the middle of the street with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nearly a year later, no arrests have been made.

Police say it's possible this vehicle may have been sold or given away after the murder, so if anyone believes this to be the case, detectives are asking for any information this person may provide.

Anyone with information about the pictured truck is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip with Crimes Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600.

Police say it's possible this vehicle has been sold to someone else. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

The investigation into this murder is active and ongoing. Officer B. Fitch is the lead detective assigned to this case.

