CMPD responded to a shooting in east Charlotte Monday night not far from the NoDa neighborhood.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near 3000 Shamrock Drive around 9:30 p.m. The man was transported by Medic to Atrium Health CMC. Medic initially stated the victim had life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say nobody was taken into custody at the scene.

This remains an active and open investigation.