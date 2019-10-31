CMPD says man reported missing was hit, killed last week

article

Police say a man who was reported missing was actually hit and killed on Brookshire Freeway last week.

Michael Pruitt, 48, was reported missing around 7 p.m. on Oct. 21. He had last been seen walking near the 7000 block of Somerset Springs Drive. Family said that Pruitt suffered from cognitive issues and that his family was concerned with his well-being.

At 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 22, CMPD officers were called to the outer loop of Brookshire Freeway, between Graham Street and I-77 where a man had been hit. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police identified Pruitt as the victim on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Officers believe a 2017 Kia Sorento was traveling northwest on Brookshire in the far-left lane when Pruitt was walking along the road in a poorly lit area with his back to oncoming traffic. The section of Brookshire he was in is not marked or controlled for pedestrian crossing.

The driver of the Kia slammed on her brakes but was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian who was walking in her lane of travel. The Kia was then struck from behind by the Nissan, police said.

Both drivers and the one passenger who had been riding in the Kia remained at the scene and were interviewed by detectives. Excessive speed and impairment were not contributing factors for either of the drivers involved in the crash.