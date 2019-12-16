CMPD says they’re seeking teens who drove into a 7-Eleven

article

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they’re looking for two teens who crashed a car into a 7-Eleven and then drove away.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Charlotte. Police said the burgundy or purple sedan went through the front door. The teens then backed the vehicle out of the store and fled the scene.

The 7-Eleven was open. But no one was injured inside the store. Fire officials are checking for any structural damage.

Police did not say if the driver struck the store on purpose or if it was a case of poor driving.