CMPD searching for 15-year-old, last seen Wednesday

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Katelyn Daniel was last seen around noon on Wednesday, April 8 at Urban Ministries, located at 945 North College Street. She was wearing a red shirt.

Police say the initial call for service came in at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31. She has a history of running away and may attempt to avoid being located.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. The report number for this investigation is 20200331-2145-00.