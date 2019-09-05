CMPD searching for man breaking into north Charlotte houses while victims are home

Charlotte Mecklenburg police need your help to catch a criminal. Investigators say a suspect has been breaking into homes in north Charlotte while people are sleeping.

“He don't need to be doing that. People need to feel safe in their home,” one of the man’s victims told FOX 46.

The 62-year-old breast cancer survivor didn't want to show her face, but she wants you to see his. She shared surveillance video from inside of her home with FOX 46, hoping it might lead to an arrest.

The woman says he broke into her home while she was there in the middle of the night walked around her house without saying a word and stole her purse.

“I didn't do nothing but scream. I was just hollering and screaming and that's all,” she said.

Police say the man has broken into three homes in the slater springs neighborhood in north Charlotte over the past month. In every case, people were home when the man broke in.

Investigators say the man showed his private parts to one of the residents when he broke into a home earlier this week.

“He might not stop. We hope that the community will provide any information they can to help us get the individual in custody,” CMPD Captain Ryan Kendall said.

The 62-year-old says he got in through her unlocked bathroom window.

“He knew I was in there by myself and that's how he got in there,” the victim told FOX 46.

She believes he's targeting houses where only women live.

“I was sitting there looking at the TV and he opened my room door, and I didn't even see him because it was black dark. I heard my door squeal.”

CMPD says the suspect is a black man, 5 fee to 6 feet tall and wearing a dark hoodie. Police are asking anyone who may have information to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

