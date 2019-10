article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are searching for a missing man in the Brookshire Boulevard area.

Bryan Davenport, 42, went missing Saturday, his mother tells FOX 46. Davenport's truck was found on Brookshire Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement is canvassing the area for any signs of him. No additional information has been released at this time.

