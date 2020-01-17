CMPD searching for suspect accused of assaulting woman in home, stealing car

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home just south of Uptown in the middle of the day and assaulting a person.

Around 2:44 p.m. officers were called to the 900 block of Ardsley Road where a woman reported that a man had broken into her home while she was inside and assaulted her. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim's home.

The suspect is described as a black woman believed to be in her early 20’s, approximately 5’4” with light skin and an afro. She was wearing large square-framed glasses, grey sweatpants, and a black hooded pullover with the word “THRASHER” across the front.

The suspect may be in the victim's 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with North Carolina tag BHZ-8006.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect below or has information about this case is asked to call 911, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

