CMPD searching for suspect in Ballantyne homicide

article

Police have identified the man they believe shot and killed a man in the Ballantyne area last week.

Officers say Derrick Allen McIlwain, 41, is wanted in connection to the death of Alvin Fletcher, 45. Fletcher was found dead in the 12000 block of Paperbark Circle around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Fletcher was found inside of a home with apparent trauma and was pronounced deceased by Medic at the scene. Police have not commented further on the cause of death.

Anyone with information on McIlwain's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.