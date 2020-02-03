CMPD searching for suspect who broke into home, assaulted teen

article

CMPD is searching for a man charged with burglary and taking indecent liberties.

Police say on Feb. 2, officers were called to the 2000 block of Canterwood Drive for a break-in.

Detective say a female victim told them that a suspect entered the home and touched a teenage girl inside.

She resisted the suspect and he fled from the home. Police and K9 units searched the area for the suspect, but were unsuccessful in finding him.

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing a black hat, black jacket, and a gold necklace. He also had a mustache.

According to detectives, the incident is similar in nature to two previous cases that were reported in the same apartment complex in 2019. In each of those incidents, an unknown suspect unlawfully entered an apartment and touched women. Those victims were 16-years-old and 39-years-old.

The investigation into these cases is active and ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.