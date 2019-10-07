CMPD searching for thief who stole Cub Scouts’ donation jar

Police are searching for the thief who stole a donation jar filled with hundreds of dollars from a local Boy Scout troop.

Many of the kids in Cub Scout Troop 19 don't really know what happened this weekend, but for those young men who do, it's been a hard lesson.

“He grabbed the donation bin, took me by surprise,” one mom who witnessed the incident told FOX 46.

She didn't want to be identified, but she was the one that saw the money being taken and watched the suspect take off.

“[He] kind of skip-jogged to the parking lot while laughing hysterically,” she said. “Everyone was kind of in shock.”

It was a pretty penny, too, somewhere between $150 and $200.

“It’s sad, it's mostly sad for these boys because these kids work so hard,” said Lindsay Krone.

Krone works with Troop 19. She says the money is meant to fund trips for the scouts and the fact it was stolen was crushing.

“It could be any pack, it could be any cub scout, it could be any child. There are people out there heartless enough to take advantage,” said Krone.

The theft happened at the Harris Teeter at the Shoppes at Highland Creek. Once management there found out about the theft, they made their own $500 donation to the scouts.

CMPD says cases like this are considered larcenies, so they’re still working to track down the thief, and the parents of Troop 19 and hoping he’s found.

“You can just do better with your life than that, to steal from children,” the mom said.

The Cub Scouts will doing more donation drives, including more at the Harris Teeter where it happened. FOX 46 has been told there is surveillance video of the theft. We're working to obtain that.