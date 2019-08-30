CMPD: Sexual assault cold case solved after more than a decade

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg detectives have cleared a 13-year-old sexual assault cold case thanks to newly tested DNA evidence.

Police have charged Dimarco Alexander, 46, for a sexual assault that occurred on Sept. 5, 2006.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road around 11:00 that night where a female victim, who was 33 years old at the time, was sexually assaulted by an armed suspect as she was walking toward her home.

During the preliminary investigation, the victim was treated at the hospital and a sexual assault kit was completed and tested in 2006.

Alexander was identified as a suspect through DNA in 2018. He was already in custody at that time. On August 29, 2019, he was arrested on warrants for two counts of first degree rape. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and served his warrants.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.