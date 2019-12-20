CMPD: Suspect wanted in woman's 'vicious, brutal' murder

CMPD says a woman was viciously murdered in east Charlotte this October. They're now putting a warning out to the public saying the suspect may pose a risk to the public and could possibly be targeting other victims.

Police say 61-year-old Jennifer Ann Banner was the victim of a brutal homicide. Banner was found in the 3100 block of Freedom Drive just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 16.

According to Captain Dance with CMPD's Violent Crimes division, the murder happened somewhere else and Banner's body was dumped in the parking lot of the shopping center.

Cpt. Dance would not go into detail about the condition her body was in or the manner of death.

No motive has been determined at this time, but Dance did say Banner was arrested for prostitution in the past and it is a possibility that she was engaged in prostitution at the time of her death. He says this may have been why she was targeted.

Police believe there could be a risk to the public as the suspect could be targeting other people who live the same type of "high-risk" lifestyle as Banner.

Cpt. Dance said CMPD is working with regional and state law enforcement to see if this suspect is related to other cases.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Penden, the lead detective on the homicide, or another Homicide Unit Detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.