CMPD SWAT responds to barricaded man assaulting woman; PD

CMPD's SWAT team was on the scene after a man barricaded himself inside his home armed with a gun after he assaulted his girlfriend, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a call near 1100 Mona Drive, just north of Uptown, in reference to a domestic related assault.

Officers made contact with the suspect and tried to negotiate but he refused to cooperate so SWAT was called in.

Following a brief standoff Keishaun Harper, 40, surrendered and was taken into custody.

Harper faces multiple charges including strangulation and assault with a deadly weapon and was also served with warrants unrelated to this specific incident although it is unclear at this time what those other warrants are for.

This is an ongoing investigation.