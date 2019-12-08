CMPD: Teens steal vehicle with 7-year-old inside

article

Five juvenile boys stole a car with a 7-year-old inside from a woman at gunpoint in northeast Charlotte on Sunday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police responded to calls of a stolen vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 near 6300 North Tryon Street where a woman stated she had just started her car and put her 7-year-old child inside. She ran quickly into a business when five Hispanic juvenile males proceeded to steal the car at gunpoint with the child inside.

The suspects left with the car but eventually let the child go.

A short time later officers were able to locate the vehicle but the five young men fled on foot. Three of them were captured near North Sharon Amity and Albermarle Road. This is the second time in a week a car was stolen with a child inside.

This remains an active investigation and the other two suspects are still being searched for.

