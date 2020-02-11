CMPD: Victim robbed at gunpoint in church parking lot

Residents of one north Charlotte community are on high alert after hearing that a person was robbed at gunpoint in a church parking lot.

FOX 46 contacted Oak Grove United Methodist following the incident. Church leaders say thankfully no one in their congregation was around when this happened last night, but it's still a scary situation for the people in the area.

“I haven't recognized crime at all actually,” neighbor Patricia Hunter told FOX 46.

Many in the Old Statesville Road area say they feel safe in their homes, so they were shocked to hear about an armed robbery taking place just blocks away from them. According to a police report, the victim was held at gunpoint as nine lottery tickets, a cell phone and house key were all taken from them.

FOX 46 talked with someone who says the Dollar General right across the street from the church has also seen its fair share of crimes.

“It used to be safe but now you can hear shots like at night. Three days ago I heard shots and didn't know where they came from,” said Itzel Martinez.

Church leaders at Oak Grove say the robbery never affected the church or any attendees, but people in the area say they worry about things happening so close to such a sacred place.

“Church would probably be an obvious place to look for money. That's probably why. I don't think this area as a whole or in general is a crime ridden area,” Hunter said.

Police did not release the name of the victim, but they are looking for a suspect. If you were in this area around 8 p.m. Monday night and know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.