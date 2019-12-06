CMPD will no longer allow homicide suspects to wear electronic monitors

article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a press conference on Friday where they announced two major pieces of news for the Queen City.

The first announcement was that CMPD's Electronic Monitoring Unit will no longer be allowing suspects charged with homicide to enter their program.

Currently, the CMPD’s EMU monitors between 400 and 500 individuals who have been ordered by a judge or magistrate to wear a monitoring device as a condition of the defendant’s pre-trial release.

Of the 463 individuals being monitored: 31 are homicide suspects charged with murder, 134 are charged with armed robbery, and 12 have pending rape charges.

Authorities say 127 suspects have cut off their electronic monitors so far this year.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said on Friday that homicide suspects will no longer be accepted for electronic monitoring in the city. He says it's his call and a way to crack down on crime. The department's next step is to look at armed robbery.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney addresses the media on Friday with two major announcements

The second major announcement in Friday's meeting was about the chief himself. Putney announced that he would be postponing his retirement. He plans to stay in his role through the Republican National Convention.