CMPD: Woman cut by machete-wielding man in west Charlotte

A machete-wielding man was taken into custody accused of assaulting a woman in west Charlotte.

Police were called to the 9200 block of Mount Holly Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night where a woman told officers she had been attacked by a man. The suspect and the victim know each other, CMPD said.

According to officers, the man had a machete at one point and the female victim was left with a non-life threatening cut to her hand.

CMPD officers found the suspect on the railroad tracks behind the home after a short time with the assistance of a K9 unit.

