CMPD: Woman cut by machete-wielding man in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A machete-wielding man was taken into custody accused of assaulting a woman in west Charlotte.
Police were called to the 9200 block of Mount Holly Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night where a woman told officers she had been attacked by a man. The suspect and the victim know each other, CMPD said.
According to officers, the man had a machete at one point and the female victim was left with a non-life threatening cut to her hand.
CMPD officers found the suspect on the railroad tracks behind the home after a short time with the assistance of a K9 unit.