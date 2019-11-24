CMPD: Woman hit, killed in south Charlotte

article

A woman was hit and killed in south Charlotte Sunday, police say.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Providence Road. Upon arrival, officers found a 2008 Nissan Altima, driven by Eileen Redmond Miller and a victim that she had hit, 52-year-old Rhonda Michelle Cook.

Cook was taken to the hospital by Medic where she was later pronounced dead. Miller and her passenger, a juvenile whose name will not be released, did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

Preliminary information indicates that Cook was crossing Providence Road near Old Providence Road when she was struck by the Nissan. Cook was notusing a crosswalk when she was hit. No charges have been filed against Miller at this time.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from police confirming that a teenager was not the victim in this case. Police say a passenger in the vehicle was a juvenile.