CMPD: Woman sexually assaulted by man she met on dating site

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say a woman was violently assaulted by a man she met on a dating site.

At 12:09 p.m. on Dec. 1, the victim told police that she had met a man through a dating service and invited him to her home in the 200 block of Mossburn Road.

Police say the man pulled out a gun, sexually assaulted the woman, stole from her and fled the scene in a dark-colored car.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate and the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Further investigation led police to Terraries Leon Thomas, 25. Thomas was arrested on Monday, Dec. 16 and charged with two counts first-degree rape, two counts of a first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Thomas is being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.