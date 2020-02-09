CMPD working to confirm if alcohol played role in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist

article

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle this weekend not far from NoDa, authorities said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls around 9 p.m. Saturday near 3600 The Plaza to an apparent collision between a bicyclist and a motor vehicle.

A bicyclist who police say was not wearing a helmet was found in the roadway and pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation indicated that the bicyclist was struck while attempting to cross the road and was thrown off the bike. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and the DWI Task Force is working to determine if alcohol may have played a role, they say.

This investigation remains open and active.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.