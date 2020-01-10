CMPD working to prevent another deadly year in Charlotte

CMPD is working to prevent another deadly year in Charlotte.

On Friday, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney released new numbers about violent crimes in 2019. At a press conference, he emphasized that this issue is not just about the numbers, it’s also about how collaborations between police and the community will have to grow in order for things to move forward.

"I think the bigger thing that shouldn’t be lost on anyone is that crime impacts people,” Chief Putney said.

Families and communities felt crime in the queen city come close to hitting an all-time high.'

CMPD took a look back at the 2019 numbers, saying homicides werebup 90 percent with 107 murders. There was a 13 percent increase in robberies and a six percent increase in total arrests.

Putney says CMPD works tirelessly to do their part in getting these numbers to zero and hold themselves accountable along the way, and that its time for the justice system to do the same.



"At the end of every quarter or the end of year like today, we tell you about our successes and where we fell short on we expect out community justice department to do likewise," he said.

Putney added more funding has to be given to those doing the work. He recognized community activists like Arkevious Armstrong.



"He's a person who spent time incarcerated and is now breaking thevcycle in our most challenging school and on the streets in Charlotte."

Armstrong says he supports what the Chief and CMPD are working to do and wants to see the community backing them as well.

"What chief and CMPD are doing and collaborating with and partnership with other organizations it shows that they're taking initiative, but I think we have a lot of work to do," Armstrong said.

Armstrong says its important to get more people involved to truly make a difference



"When we look at events that's going on, CMPD's job is to host it but it's our job to bring the people to the events," Armstong said.

Mayor Vi Lyles also attended the meeting and said she's also hoping to see change in Charlotte in 2020.

"Out community has always stepped up even where crime is not happening but even more this is a representational issue for our city and I hope very much to make a difference by the end of 2020," she said.