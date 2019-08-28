CMPD's new task force aimed at catching violent repeat offenders

CMPD has initiated a new task force specifically geared towards catching violent repeat offenders, and they’ve already gotten some of the accused criminals off the street.

The Violent Crimes Initiative is a team dedicated to taking action against repeat offenders involved in violent crimes.

“Between them these individuals have been arrested more than 43 times and some of those arrest have numerous charges,” CMPD Captain Ryan Kendall said.

Over the last several weeks FOX 46 has brought you stories where suspects have been re-arrested after dozens of violent crimes.

Today CMPD announced their two-week task force created specifically for repeat offenders is already paying off. To date, the task force has made nine arrests, the majority of those being felony arrests.

“The task force has a little bit more time on their hands to really focus on specific individuals repeat violent individuals. They aren't at the mercy of 911 calls and can focus 100% of their time on developing good solid cases to keep individuals off the street,” Kendall said.

Keeping them behind bars is something Chief Kerr Putney has spoken about publically more than once.

Captain Kendall maintains the department is doing everything they can to work with the D.A.'s office and the courts to stop this problem.

“Those conversations are ongoing and I think the chief has made it clear that the public expects transparency and accountability on all aspects of the justice system. Here at CMPD we are doing our part and we are hoping the justice system will do their part as well.”