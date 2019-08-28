CMPD's Violent Crime Initiative leads to arrests, guns seizure

CMPD held its weekly press conference on Wednesday and discussed its Violent Crime Initiative.

Captain Ryan Kendal says this is a new initiative to combat gun-related violence and that team members will include representatives from Vice and Narcotics, Gang Unit, Firearms Unit, Intelligence Unit, Crime Analysis Unit, and patrol.

Two weeks into the initiative nine arrests have been made and seven guns have been seized. Four of those guns were stolen.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CMPD announced multiple arrests following the creation of its Violent Crimes Initiative. (Credit: CMPD)

