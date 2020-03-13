CMS adds teacher workdays, moves Spring Break due to coronavirus

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools held an emergency board meeting Friday night where they announced changes to the school schedule to better protect students during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Board voted to change Thursday and Friday, March 19-20, to teacher workdays. Spring Break has been moved from April up to March 23-24. This means that children will not be back in class until March 30.

RELATED: GOV. COOPER, NC OFFICIALS PROVIDE GUIDANCE ON EVENT CANCELLATIONS, SCHOOL AND UNIVERSITY CLOSINGS

There were differing opinions at the meeting, with some board members in full agreeance with the amendments while others said it was not aggressive enough and that children should not be returning to school at all as cases of coronavirus are continuing to be tracked throughout Mecklenburg and surrounding counties.

“As we have been dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic there have been some difficult decisions we needed to make,” said Superintendent Earnest Winston. “Beginning, March 19 we will be closing school to students.”

The Board says they are keeping kids in school for the first three days of next week in order to give parents and guardians time to find childcare if needed, and allow time to prepare for online learning and other forms of instruction should they be needed.

Advertisement