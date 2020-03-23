CMS debuts supplemental learning portal

article

The North Carolina State Board of Education has announced that a student resources portal has been created and made available for supplemental learning.

The committee held an emergency meeting Monday morning at 9 a.m.

The committee cited the protection and health and safety of students due to the coronavirus pandemic as eLearning tools have suspended schools statewide for two weeks. It is unclear at this time if that two-week suspension will be extended.

Students and families can access the portal here.