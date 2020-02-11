CMS ends school-safety partnership with Atlanta-based security company

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools cut their ties with an Atlanta-based company that was hired to install new security systems at schools across the district.

Following a Feb. 10 deadline set by CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston, school security system, Centegix announced a successful completion of their CrisisAlert Testing system on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Following the completion of the project, however, CMS announced that they would no longer be working with the company, citing their failure to provide "a reliable alarm system that could monitor an entire school."

In a press release sent Tuesday, Centegix said all 26 CMS high schools completed quality assurance testing and met all of the agreed-upon success criteria.

According to CMS, the Centegix technology was intended to supplement the district's school safety measures, which include screenings, the use of K9s to detect drugs and guns, a visitor sign-in system, surveillance cameras, and social and emotional supports for students.

The district's decision to hire on Centegix came after months of testing of the system, they say. When problems were identified back in spring of 2019, CMS stopped payments to Centegix, but kept working with the company to make the system effective.

In a joint meeting last month with the CMS school board and the Mecklenburg County Commissioners, Winston said he was both frustrated and disappointed that they spent more than $1 million on a security system that wasn’t working properly.

On Jan. 10, CMS Superintendent Ernest Winston gave Centegix an ultimatum: Fix the problems within 30 days or CMS would end the relationship.

“We recognize that this is cutting-edge technology and some glitches are to be expected. But despite our repeated requests for greater reliability and more responsive support from Centegix, we have not seen the improvements we hoped to see,” Winston told the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education at its Feb. 11 meeting. “Centegix has been unable to deliver what was promised: a security system to comprehensively provide coverage for a whole school. So we are terminating our relationship with the company and will seek to recover the $1.1 million we have paid. We will not pay the remaining $600,000.”

Winston says the district will keep looking for a new system to implement in the schools, but they don't want to continue testing products.

“We will continue to look at new security technology as it is developed, but we don’t want to be a testing ground for a vendor’s product. We had hoped that Centegix would help us strengthen our safety net but it didn’t work out that way.”