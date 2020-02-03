CMS extends safety screenings to middle school students

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are extending their random safety screenings to middle schools starting this month.

Middle school students will be screened using wands and a portable walk-through metal detector, and drug and gun detection dogs will go through students’ belongings when a middle school is randomly selected for a screening, according to CMS.

CMS says individual students are never identified for a screening.

The screenings have been happening at high schools for more than a year.

Deanna Butler says she has faith in her child’s teachers and school staff to keep him safe.

“It’s tough, but as an educator myself, I have to trust that where I’m sending him they’re looking out for him just like I’m looking out for the other kids,” said Butler.

She’s grateful that starting this month, CMS is extending its random safety screenings to middle schools.

“I think that should be done in all the schools because at the age of the middle school students, that’s where it’s starting at with the guns and the drugs,” said grandparent Claudia Leach.

The screenings were prompted by the deadly shooting inside Butler High School in October 2018 when a student gunned down his classmate.

“I just don’t think it’s safe at all but yes, I was very afraid when I heard about the shooting at Butler,” said Leach.

According to a letter sent to parents at Bradley Middle School from the principal, no guns have been found during the screenings this year at any of the high schools.