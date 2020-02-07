Expand / Collapse search

CMS joins growing list of schools closed as thousands remain without power

Published 
News
FOX 46 Charlotte

Friday Morning Forecast

A Wind Advisory has been issued Friday until 6 p.m. for upstate South Carolina, northeast Georgia, and Piedmont and western North Carolina.&nbsp;

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Friday, Feb 7.

Changing conditions overnight, including power outages at a dozen schools, impacts of continued strong winds and road conditions across the county, have created unsafe driving for school buses and students getting to schools, CMS said. 

All CMS practices and games, as well as school events and after-school activities, are canceled.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST OF DELAYS AND CLOSURES

CMS staff says they've been in contact with local authorities throughout the morning to assess conditions in Mecklenburg County.

The make-up day will be Monday, Feb. 17. 