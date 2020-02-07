CMS joins growing list of schools closed as thousands remain without power

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Friday, Feb 7.

Changing conditions overnight, including power outages at a dozen schools, impacts of continued strong winds and road conditions across the county, have created unsafe driving for school buses and students getting to schools, CMS said.

All CMS practices and games, as well as school events and after-school activities, are canceled.

CMS staff says they've been in contact with local authorities throughout the morning to assess conditions in Mecklenburg County.

The make-up day will be Monday, Feb. 17.