CMS parents want to know what plans are for schools if coronavirus outbreak is declared

Wednesday afternoon, North Carolina Health Officials held a news conference on the threat of coronavirus looming over the country.

France and Brazil confirmed their first cases Tuesday. There are now 81,000 cases worldwide. Health officials did confirm a new case in the U.S., however, bringing the total to 15 in this country.

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that can cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.

Health officials say while there are no confirmed cases in North Carolina, families, businesses and schools need to prepare for the possibility of a widespread outbreak.

"This small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire," a representative with the World Health Organization says.

WHO officials say it's inevitable; it's not a matter of if, but when.

"We have nothing put in place to protect us," CMS parent Julie Acatitin said.

Acatitin is just one parent who echos the sentiments of many, wondering what Charlotte Mecklenburg School officials are planning to do if the coronavirus continues to spread.

"We should listen to the people who actually understand this disease and start putting plans in motion," she said.

The school system released a statement regarding the coronavirus, saying: "CMS receives guidance from the North Carolina Department of Public Schools. At this time no alerts have been given."

Many say the most important thing is to not panic, but to be mindful of how dangerous this virus is.

"We're not quite at panic here, we're trying to keep things calm and reasonable," said Acatitin.

Health officials the current immediate health risk for North Carolinians is considered low.