CMS playgrounds and parking lots are now closed

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Thursday that all their parking lots and playgrounds are now closed.

"CMS parking lots are closed for vehicle parking and playgrounds and school properties are closed to all citizens unless related to grab-and-go meal distribution or student instructional materials or devices," CMS said.

The mandatory order also includes no pets allowed on school properties and playgrounds, school officials said.

The latest move by CMS comes as Mecklenburg County announced two more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the County total to 10. At least 848 people have tested positive for the virus in Mecklenburg County.