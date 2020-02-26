CMS says they no longer have money for new classrooms promised in 2017 bond

The Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board is going back on a bond that was approved by voters in 2017. This means three new schools will be short a total of 75 classrooms.

With a 2017 bond project, the district planned to add 1,250 new or renovated classrooms for 20,000 students. It would relieve overcrowding in schools without increasing taxes, but now, CMS doesn't have the money to fund the project.

Tuesday night, dozens of west Charlotte neighbors held signs saying they want transparency and don't agree with the delay in opening newly renovated schools.

The people say they've voted for the 2017 bond to pass and therefore they expect the upgrades to their school in the timeframe originally given. Meanwhile, those heading the 2017 bond project say funding is the problem and there needs to be more conversation on coming up with money.

