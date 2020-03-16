CMS: 'Supplemental learning won't be graded, required'

article

CMS leaders exited an emergency closed-door meeting on Monday and addressed a number of topics.

District leaders say spring break is being moved back to the original calendar dates of April 13-17 citing the governor's executive order declaring schools stopped through May 27.

A distance learning and alternate remote work plan was discussed as well. Supplemental learning for grades K-3 will be pushed out through the district's website and via teacher's emails to distribute to respective students. Grades 4-12, which has a more sophisticated infrastructure, will have digital learning opportunities.

Officials say the learnings will not be graded or required.

CMS also announced that a COVID-19 Relief fund is being established to assist with crucial needs and help in a time of need.

Feeding sites were also discussed. The education leaders say they are working on a process to deliver meals to families who can't come to pickup sites.