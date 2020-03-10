CMS suspends all trips outside of Mecklenburg County

article

It's a question that has many parents seeking an answer: Just how safe is your child from getting sick?

Charlotte Mecklenburg School officials have been fielding questions for weeks since the coronavirus cases started becoming more prevalent. What's being done to clean the schools? To keep the threat away from schools? Are there any plans if the outbreak comes to Charlotte?

Tuesday night, they announced that all trips outside of Mecklenburg County have been suspended at this time. Superintendent Ernest Winston made the announcement at a board meeting and officials sent out an email detailing the decision.

"As of today, we are suspending all travel. This means that district-sponsored trips of any kind for staff or students are suspended for now," the notice read.

How the district will deal with athletic events has not yet been announced. CMS says they are awaiting guidance from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association about next steps.

"We will be talking early tomorrow morning with the other large districts in North Carolina about the best way to handle athletic and other competitions, and we’ll share any decisions with you as soon as they’re made."

The school board tackled questions from the public and also their plans to keep students safe and not sick.

CMS says it's encouraging students to wash their hands more often and to make sure they have access to soap and other cleaning supplies despite a shortage in stores right now.

“At this point in time my biggest worry is panic. I think that panic could make for real challenges in our community,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

So far panic not appear to be a problem, but there are still a lot of questions health officials across the county have been answering.

Union County Public Schools and Rowan-Salisbury schools have also canceled field trips for students and out-of-district trips for staff.

State officials say it's up to the individual school district on how the virus questions and related issues are being handled.