CMS teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with student via social media

A Charlotte Mecklenburg School teacher is under investigation, accused of inappropriate contact with a student through social media.

The principal at Northeast Middle School in Mint Hill sent two messages to parents this week. The most recent message telling parents a criminal investigation into a teacher is underway.

“I think it's really wrong and that everybody should know their boundaries,” said Andray Ganchenko.

Ganchenko is 19. He says he went to Northeast Middle School years ago and believes parents should take an active role in their student's life at school.

“Just set the time to come in meet your teachers see who your child is spending the most time with so that you don't have to worry about what's going on at school and that your child stays safe,” Ganchenko said.

The teacher may have made inappropriate contact through social media with a student, the principal said in the statement to parents. The message goes on to add that police and human resources immediately began looking into the allegations.

The principal has asked parents to be watchful of their children when it comes to situations like this.

Advertisement

"Please advise your children that it is illegal to share inappropriate pictures or video and the importance of informing an adult if they are aware of any inappropriate video or pictures,” the message read, in part.

“At the end of the day, these are teachers and we're supposed to put our trust into teachers,” said college student J'ona McKoi.

McKoi didn’t go to Northeast Middle, but says her schools always had rules against teachers and students following each other on social media.

“I think more schools should have it in their rules and stuff because it can help more students to come forth if they have any other students that are witnessing or [have] been involved with teachers like that,” she said.

CMPD says CMS police are investigating the teacher. No other information has been provided at this time.