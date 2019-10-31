CMS teacher arrested for sexual activity with a student

article

A teacher with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools was arrested Thursday evening, accused of engaging in sexual activity with a student.

Emma Ogle, 63, has been charged with having sex with a student, taking indecent liberties with a student and a crime against nature.

No information has been released on Ogle's bond. FOX 46 is working to confirm what school Ogle taught at and gather more information on the accusations.

