CMS teacher known for Panthers themed room gets surprised by local business

article

Third grade teacher Mitch Choros is scoring big time thanks to Academy Sports + Outdoors. The store surprised the Sterling Elementary teacher with a Panthers package of epic proportions!

Choros received tickets and sideline passes to the Panthers home opener, a $150 dollar Academy gift card, a framed picture of Bank of America Stadium and will have a private meet and great with Panthers players Curtis Samuel and Jaruis wright at the Academy Sports + Outdoors in Gastonia next week.

"This just seemed like a really great way for us to reward a very passionate and enthusiastic teacher here in the Charlotte area," said Liza Barrett, the Regional Marketing Specialist of Academy Sports + Outdoor.

Choros says part of the inspiration for the classroom came because he wanted to help his students identify with their city.

"My students didn’t really know as much about the city that they live in that I would have hoped. We talked about it, and we kind of bounced some ideas around, and we kind of ended up on the Panthers idea because we're just super excited about it," said Choros.

On top of that, he wanted to create an unforgettable environment for students.

"My kids just deserve it. They are coming from all these different home situations that I don't entirely know about, but they deserve a teacher who is going to be here for them every day, love to be here, excited to be here," said Choros.

Advertisement

Although Choros says he's enjoyed the feedback he's received for his classroom, he wants to tackle a bigger message.

"I want everyone to know what education should look like. This is what students in America deserve and this is the revolution we need to have going forward," said Choros