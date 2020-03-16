CMS to provide 'grab and go' meals while schools are closed

article

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced on Monday that they will provide 'grab and go' meals while schools are closed for the next two weeks.

Lunch and breakfast for the next day will be served at participating school's parking lots.

Meals are free for anyone 18-years-old and under. Children must be present to receive meals.

Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday beginning Tuesday, March 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The district will review the meal distribution plan weekly and communicate each week to media and the community.

This will allow school officials to update and change when the need arises.

MEAL DISTRIBUTION INFORMATION:

For more information, please contact lunch@cms.k12.nc.us or call 980-343-6041.