Cocaine, $9K in cash seized in Monroe drug trafficking bust

Cocaine bust in Monroe (Union County Sheriff)

A man was arrested after Union County deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Monroe on Friday, authorities say.

Monroe resident Usiel Amaya-Ramirez, 24, faces multiple charges including drug trafficking. The street value of one kilogram of cocaine is valued at $27-$31,000, according to narcoticnews.com.

Union County officials made an additional arrest on Friday in a separate operation where six ounces of heroin were seized and a 27-year-old, Calixto Maldonado, was arrested.