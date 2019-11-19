Cocaine, stolen gun turn up during Lenoir traffic stop

article

A large stash of cocaine as well as a stolen gun were discovered during a traffic stop on Monday in Lenoir, police say.

Officers with the Lenoir traffic unit attempted to stop a white Cadillac sedan around 9:30 a.m. on Norwood Street. Elijah Gibbs, the driver, had several warrants out for his arrest, which involved two counts of assault with a gun and breaking and entering. Madison Riggles was a passenger in the car and was also arrested.

Elijah Gibbs (Lenoir Police)

Both were arrested and face multiple charges including possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking cocaine.

While searching the vehicle cocaine valued at over $15,000 according to the North Carolina State guidelines, was seized as well as a smaller portion of marijuana. An open bottle of liquor led to additional charges.