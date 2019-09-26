Cocaine, weapons, and thousands of dollars seized in Salisbury drug raids

article

Cocaine, weapons, thousands of dollars and other drug paraphernalia were seized from two separate locations in Salisbury following a several month long investigation by the Salisbury Police Vice/Narcotics Unit.

The two separate search warrants occurred simultaneously on Wednesday morning, Sept. 25 at 105 Elm Street and 204 Lloyd Street.

During the Elm Street search, investigators found 8.8 grams of powder cocaine, 3.3 grams of crack cocaine, 47 grams of marijuana and $6,227. The renter, identified as Aron Alexander Hatchett, 21, is facing multiple charges including trafficking in cocaine and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture schedule II. He's being held on a $350,000 bond.

Suspect: Aron Alexander Hatchett via Salisbury Police Department

At the second search on Lloyd Street investigators seized six handguns, one shotgun, 6.27 pounds of marijuana, 30 dosage units of Tramadol, $4,300 and drug paraphernalia. The homeowner, identified as Dennis James Wilks, 64, is facing multiple charges including possession with intent to sell or deliver controlled substance schedule IV and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Wilks was given a $50,000 bond.

Suspect: Dennis James Wilks via the Salisbury Police Department

Officers have alread removed 24 firearms from the streets of Salisbury, according to police.