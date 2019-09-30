Cold Case: Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed Gastonia man

article

One year later, authorities continue their search for a driver who they say hit and killed a Gastonia man while walking down the road.

Darrell Ray Kendrick, 58, was walking northeast on Jenkins Dairy Road near the intersection of Mount Olive Church Road when he struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction around 8 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2018.

“Mr. Kendrick died from his injuries on the scene,” said Gastonia Police Traffic Officer Z.J. Lechette. “Based on evidence recovered at the scene, the suspect vehicle is possibly a Honda Civic with front-right side damage, windshield damage, and a broken front-right headlight assembly. We are asking for the public’s help in this case in order to bring closure to the family. All traffic fatality cases remain open and under investigation until solved.”

Anyone who may have seen the incident or have any additional information can contact Officer Lechette at 704-866-6702. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.