Cold weather causes potentially dangerous water main breaks across Charlotte

Crews are working in bitter cold weather across Charlotte to fix multiple water main breaks, hoping to dry up the roads before temperatures drop below freezing. City officials say the weather is what caused the pipes to burst.

“This is a safety issue. You know, we want to make sure everybody stays safe going home and going to work so we’ve got to make sure we’re continuing to keep the water in the lines and keep the water off of the street," Antonio with Charlotte Water told FOX 46.

Problems are bubbling up across charlotte because of the bitter cold. Several water mains broke sending water pouring into the streets.

“We’ve had probably about three in the last four hours or so," said Antonio.

Charlotte Water is working quickly to fix broken pipes in Uptown, Lake Norman and west Charlotte. An eight-inch pipe on East 3rd Street took crews several hours to fix, fortunately, no businesses were affected. But it’s a different story on mulberry church road where a 16-inch pipe broke.

“It’s probably going to affect this intersection here with these restaurants and hotels. But like I said again we’ll inform them about when it’ll be off, how long it’ll be off, and when it’ll be back on," he said.

With temperatures plunging again tonight ice is a big concern.

“We’ve got street maintenance coming in throwing slag down and whatnot making sure the roads stay safe for those who are going to be traveling the roads in the morning and overnight,” said Antonio.

As for the crews themselves, the frigid cold is something they’re prepared for.

“Our guys are used to it; they’re built for it. You know we take it and grab the bull by the horns in a sense."



