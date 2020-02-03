Colin Kaepernick seen handing out warm meals to families in need at shelter during Super Bowl

While most of Americans were tuned in to Super Bowl LIV to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was reportedly busy handing out warm meals at a family shelter in New York.

TMZ reported that the former NFL star visited the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem on Super Bowl Sunday before heading over to the SCO Family Shelter in Jamaica, Queens with his former teammate and now Carolina Panthers safety, Eric Reid.

Kaepernick partnered with 100 Suits for 100 Men, a nonprofit organization that helps underprivileged people obtain free business attire to help them get better jobs.

TMZ posted a video of Kaepernick along with his former teammate handing out food to dozens of shelter residents.

Kaepernick shared a handful of posts to his Instagram story featuring his supporters boycotting the Super Bowl while wearing a black-and-white Kaepernick football jersey.

Music superstars Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while in attendance at this year’s big game, were reportedly seen sitting down during Demi Lovato’s performance of the National Anthem.

Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, produced this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which featured performances by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Advertisement

FILE - Colin Kaepernick looks on during his NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia.

In an interview with the New York Times, Jay-Z asserted that his partnership with the NFL is meant to promote education about social justice.

In response to criticism he received regarding his work with the football organization, he said, “As long as real people are being hurt and marginalized and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple rounds of negative press.”

But Kaepernick remains firm in his stance on the NFL. The 32-year-old football player has made it his life’s work to advocate for racial and social justice since he began kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016 in protest of police brutality.

The NFL eventually paid Kaepernick nearly $10 million to settle a lawsuit in which the former quarterback alleged that the league’s 32 owners conspired to keep him unsigned, due to his role in the 2016 protests.