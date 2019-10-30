Comedian, actor John Witherspoon dead at 77

article

Comedian and actor John Witherspoon passed away on Tuesday at age 77, his family confirmed.

The family posted a statement to the actor's Twitter account that read:

"It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever.

- The Witherspoon Family"

Actress Regina King tweeted, "My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King."

Witherspoon is best known for his roles on "Friday," "The Boondocks," and the 1995 TV series "The Wayans Bros" where he played the characted of John "Pops" Williams, according to his IMDB page.

It was not immediately known what caused the Witherspoon's death.